PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Supporters of a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox say Rhode Island could lose the team if state legislators don’t reconsider a stalled proposal to help finance the project.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien and other supporters held a Wednesday news conference at the State House.

The team is seeking a $23 million state investment for its $83 million proposal to build a downtown Pawtucket ballpark.

The Democrat says the state will lose revenue and an important cultural institution if the team leaves.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Tuesday he won’t consider the stadium proposal in this year’s session, which ends next month. Ruggerio says he’s not worried about the team leaving because the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate has a lease to play at McCoy Stadium through 2020.

