R.I. boy recovering after falling three stories onto pavement

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) — A 9-year-old boy is safe after he fell three stories from a balcony in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

John Rosario and his friend were playing with action figures on the top porch of a triple-decker when John said he leaned against a railing. The fencing gave way and John fell three stories onto the driveway.

“I do remember falling but then just kind of blacked out,” said John.

John was taken to the hospital, where he was released on Thursday. He was treated for some scrapes and bruises but did not have a concussion or broken bones.

“It all turned out great, my brain’s fine,” said John.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oats said there is criminal investigation but the building inspector was called to the house Thursday to investigate. Oats warned parents to be vigilant with their children, especially now that it is summer and they will be on porches or getting near screen windows.

Residents said after John fell, the landlord padlocked the doors the lead to all three porches. John’s mother said the family that lives on the third floor had complained about the porch railing to the landlord before but it was never taken care of.

