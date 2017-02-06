R.I company prints Patriots Super Bowl t-shirts

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) — Workers at a Rhode Island t-shirt printing business pulled an all-nighter Sunday to make the Patriots’ Super Bowl shirts.

Fifteen employees at VF Corporation in Pawtucket worked for eight hours overnight to print thousands of t-shirts.

“Every Super Bowl, every championship game, that’s how they get there before they get there in the morning,” said Ron Cannon of VF Corporation. “There’s people like this working all night long to get them out.”

The shirts feature three different designs.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)