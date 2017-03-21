R.I. detention center officials questioned over inmate’s escape

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WHDH) — Officials from a Rhode Island detention center faced questions Monday about the January escape of an inmate and how they are working to make sure it does not happen again.

James Morales, in prison for allegedly stealing weapons from an armory in Worcester, escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in late December. He was on the run for five days before being captured in Somerville, where he allegedly tried to rob two banks. Another inmate tried escaping back in 1996 but was apprehended quickly.

Central Falls City Councilor Tom Lazieh was especially concerned that the detention center did not notify the public about Morales escaping. The city has a community alert system residents can sign up for to receive emergency notifications. Wyatt Detention Board Chair Luke Gallant said he did not know the system existed.

“We have not had any conversation with the city of Central Falls during this administration or certainly since this board took over in April of 2014 regarding partnership with an alert system,” said Gallant. “The public should’ve been notified at least at some point.”

Gallant said more detailed informatoin from the ongoing investigation will be released in the coming days.

