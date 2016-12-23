R.I. man says Amazon sent him sex toy instead of gift for daughter

CRANSTON, RI (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man said he wants an apology from Amazon after the online retailer sent him adult sex toys instead of the gift he ordered for his young daughter.

Alex Bai said he ordered two wood-burning kits for his 11-year-old daughter and her friend a few weeks ago. When the packages arrived, Bai found adult sex toys inside. Both boxes were wrapped in clear plastic and labeled as the wood-burning kits that Bai ordered.

Bai said he called Amazon to complain and after not hearing from them for three days, he called again. He said Amazon told him he could get a refund and a ten-dollar credit and that the company would investigate. A week later, he said he has not heard back about anything.

“I don’t feel they are treating this seriously,” said Bai. “They didn’t realize what could happen if I just, without checking, gave this to a preteen girl.”

Bai said he wants to warn other Amazon customers to check their orders before they give them as gifts.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)