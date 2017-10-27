Rehoboth man accused of stealing dozens of batteries from R.I. school buses

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rehoboth man is under arrest after police said he stole dozens of batteries from school buses in East Providence, Rhode Island.

Police said more than 30 batteries were taken from 12 buses at the East Providence School Bus Company. As a result, classes in the district started late due to students having to wait for their buses.

The batteries ended up at a recycling company, where the owner said he paid $600 to a man who brought them in. He said he quickly realized the batteries were stolen.

“Two of my employees heard a report on the news that a large number of batteries had been stolen from the East Providence school system,” said Sam Sinel, owner of Berger and Company Recycling.

Police picked up the stolen batteries and also got the name of the suspect from the recycling company. Sinel had a copy of 38-year-old Edmund Pittsley’s driver’s license because he does not buy items without proper identification. Police said they are grateful Sinel contacted them immediately.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)