Swastika found burned into bike path sign in Rhode Island

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WHDH) — Police are investigating an act of anti-Semitic vandalism in Rhode Island, after a swastika was found on a bike path near a synagogue in Barrington.

Police said the swastika was found burned onto a sign along the bike path.

“I think that people who do this have a purpose,” said Rabbi Andrew Klein of Temple Habonim, located less than a mile from where the swastika was found. “Part of the purpose might have been that it’s close to the temple. Part of the purpose might have been that the bike path is so popular. I think it was purposefully pur in a place where a lot of people would see it.”

Police have since taken the sign down as the investigation continues.

