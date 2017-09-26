Vigil held at R.I. school where soccer player died mid-game

RICHMOND, R.I. (AP/WHDH) — A prayer vigil was held at a Rhode Island school Monday to honor the high school soccer player who collapsed and died on the field.

Officials said Maddie Potts suffered from a ruptured brain aneurysm during a game on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital, where she died the next day. They said the aneurysm was not related to the soccer game.

Chariho Regional School District Superintendent Barry Ricci said Potts was a top student and captain of the soccer team. She also played lacrosse.

School officials said grief counselors are available for students and staff.

