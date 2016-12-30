Vermont electric company finds Russian malware on laptop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — A Vermont electric department is working with federal officials after discovering malware connected to Russia on a laptop.

Burlington Electric Department said they were notified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about the malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, a Russian campaign linked to recent hacks. The company scanned all their computers and said they found the malware on one laptop. Officials said the laptop was not connected to their grid systems.

Burlington Electric isolated the laptop and notified the DHS and state officials. They said they are now working to trace the malware.

