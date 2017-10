SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — Vermont will soon be getting its first Target in South Burlington.

Until now, Vermont has been the only state where there is no Target.

The 60,000-square foot location will be smaller than a traditional Target store. It will also carry items specifically catered to the region.

