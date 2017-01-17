11-year-old joins the Celtics for a day

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy had his dream come true Tuesday when he got to play basketball with his favorite team, the Boston Celtics.

Stephen Register has epilepsy and a visual impairment. With help from Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Celtics put together a special day at TD Garden for him.

“I’m just blown away by all of this. It makes my heart just burst,” said Stephen’s mother, Raven Register.

Stephen was given his own locker in the Celtics’ locker room, plus a personalized jersey and new sneakers. He then signed an official contract, making him the Celtics’ newest rookie for a day.

Stephen was welcomed onto the court at TD Garden by the Celtics cheerleaders and mascot, Lucky. He then got to shoot hoops with Celtics players Kelly Olynyk and Amir Johnson. The Celtics organization said they were happy to have him.

“It’s fun to see kids’ days be made or their dreams come true,” said Olynyk.

