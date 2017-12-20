FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots will be well represented in Orlando for the 2018 Pro Bowl, with four players making the list!

Tom Brady received his 13th invite, making this his 9th straight.

Matthew Slater is heading to his 7th consecutive Pro Bowl, while Rob Gronkowski gets the label for the fifth time.

Fullback James Develin was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.

