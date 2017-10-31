49ers acquire QB Garoppolo from Patriots for 2nd-round pick

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired their quarterback of the future by trading for New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Niners said Tuesday that they had agreed to send a 2018 second-round pick to the Patriots in the deal. It will be official once Garoppolo passes a physical. He is expected to be introduced at a news conference later Tuesday.

San Francisco (0-8) had been expected to either draft a quarterback high in the first round next year or try to acquire a proven starter like Kirk Cousins in free agency.

Instead, they decided to strike early and put the fate of their franchise in the hands in a quarterback who has started just two games in four NFL seasons.

