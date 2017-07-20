5-year-old Sox fan from Sudbury in ICU on life support

SUDBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A 5-year-old Red Sox superfan was hospitalized after having a seizure Wednesday night.

Ari Schultz, 5, is now in the ICU and is on life support. On their blog, their family wrote “Path forward unknown” in their latest update.

Ari is known for his videos about his medical condition and his love of baseball, especially the Red Sox. Earlier Thursday, his parents shared a video on their blog, where several Sox players tell Ari they want him to throw the first pitch at Fenway next month.

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz also showed his support for Ari on Twitter:

prayers up for my guy Ari – we rootin for u lil bro! https://t.co/AFdkqgfCrD — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) July 20, 2017

