NEWARK, Del. (CNN) – The Philadelphia 76ers’ G League squad are dressing as everyone’s favorite absorbent, yellow and porous star who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

The Delaware 87ers will be donning the SpongBob SquarePants uniforms for Wednesday’s Nickelodeon night.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a jersey auction will go to Child Inc., according to the team’s Twitter. The organization helps abused and neglected children.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)