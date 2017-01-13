7News personalities make their Patriots-Texans predictions

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The 7News newsroom is anxiously awaiting Saturday night’s playoff game between the Patriots and the Houston Texans.

You could tell that there are some butterflies despite the Patriots being heavy favorites. Some people agonized over making a pick; others, citing superstition, opted out.

But most were brave souls ready to put their prediction on the line — and there’s a common theme among their predictions.

Their picks are below:

Dan Hausle: Patriots 42, Texans 17

Byron Barnett: Patriots 38, Texans 10

Wren Clair: Patriots 48, Texans 14

Chris Lambert: Patriots 38, Texans 10

Nicole Oliverio: Patriots 34, Texans 14

Kimberly Bookman: Patriots 40, Texans 24

Amaka Ubaka: Patriots 21, Texans 14

Ryan Schulteis: Patriots 27, Texans 21

Jadiann Thompson: Patriots 30, Texans 20

Jeremy Reiner: Patriots 24, Texans 9

Victoria Warren: Patriots 30, Texans 7

Jonathan Hall: Patriots 34, Texans 6

Steve Tellier: Patriots 26, Texans 9

Hank Phillippi Ryan: Patriots 31, Texans 28

Adam Williams: Patriots 21, Texans 10

