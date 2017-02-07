7News rides along on duck boat in Patriots parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Patriots held their Super Bowl “Rolling Rally” Tuesday and 7News was along for the ride in one of the duck boats.

7’s Brandon Gunnoe rode on the media duck boat during the parade. Two boats behind the reporters, quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy as thousands of fans on the sidewalk and watching from windows above cheered. Fans tossed hats at running back James White for him to autograph as he rode on another duck boat. Afterwards, White called the parade a “dream come true.”

“How could this ever get old? This is awesome, thanks so much to the fans for coming,” said Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Watch the video above to see the view 7’s Brandon Gunnoe had during the parade!

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)