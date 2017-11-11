DENVER (WHDH) – One little girl from Denver says she’s Rob Gronkowski’s biggest fan. The Patriots face-off against the Broncos in Denver Sunday, and 9-year-old Lauryn Wilkey has no problem making it known who she’s rooting for.

Wilkey writes songs for the Pats tight end, all the way from Denver, Colorado—in Broncos’ territory.

The 9-year-old got her love for Gronk and the Patriots from her mother, who is a New England native and life-long Patriots fan.

Wilkey’s mom said it is “difficult” to go a game in Denver because the Broncos fans are so passionate—it hasn’t stopped Wilkey.

She has Gronk posters, figures and even a box of Gronk flakes. She’s even done research on Gronk’s favorite things.

“I saw him on a photo and I said ‘Mom, he’s cute,’” said Wilkey.

Wilkey said she loves Gronk because, like herself, number 87 volunteers for charities. “He’s a good person, he goes to children’s hospitals and he helps kids with cancer and kids that have disabilities, and I think that’s really good,” she said.

Wilkey’s mom said they’re thinking about flying out next year to see the Patriots practice.

The 9-year-old hopes to meet Gronk.

“I would be the most grateful, surprised, happy girl in the entire world,” she said. “It would be the best day of my life.”

