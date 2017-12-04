ACLU of Southern California honors Colin Kaepernick

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick was honored Sunday by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Southern California for his protest against racism and police brutality.

Kaepernick received the Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate award for his decision to kneel during the national anthem at games last year. His protest inspired many athletes to do the same.

“We all have an obligation no matter the risk, and regardless of reward, to stand up for our fellow men and women who are being oppressed with the understanding that human rights cannot be compromised,” said Kaepernick.

Kaepernick will also be presented with the Muhammad Ali Legacy award on Tuesday from Sports Illustrated. He was also announced as one of the 10 candidates for TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2017.

