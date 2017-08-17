Annual old time baseball game with Pedro Martinez benefits ALS research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Hall of Famer and former Red Sox player Pedro Martinez participated in the annual old time baseball game in Cambridge Thursday, which is benefiting ALS research this year.

Proceeds from this year’s game are going to ALS research and the John Martin Fund. Martin, a Boston photographer who worked with the Red Sox and Bruins, was diagnosed with ALS last October. Martinez picked up Martin at his home in Newton and giving him a ride to the game.

Martin said he has always enjoyed old time baseball and he is humbled to be a part of it this year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)