Babson women’s basketball goes to D-III tournament for 7th time since 2009

WELLESLEY, MA (WHDH) - The Babson College women’s basketball is continuing their winning season this year with their seventh trip to the D-III NCAA tournament since 2009.

“We have a core group of seniors this year and to go out with a win in the conference, everything from here is sort of a fun ride and let’s work hard and hopefully we can make a run in the tournament,” said NEWMAC Player of the Year Giavanna Pickering.

After losing in the first round two years ago, Pickering said she hopes the Beavers make it further this time around.

“We’ve been playing some of the best basketball down the stretch. We feel really confident going into this week and just ready to take on our next opponent.”

The Beavers have a lot to be proud of this season. They won the NEWMAC tournament and their coach Judith Blinstrub surpassed 600 career wins.

“To be here for that 600th win was such a great mark in her career. She’s a great coach, she instills hard work in us everyday at practice. She deserves it,” said senior captain Taylor Russell.

The men’s basketball team is also heading to the NCAA tournament for the fourth year in a row.

