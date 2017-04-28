Benintendi, Red Sox rough up Arrieta, beat Cubs 5-4

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a solo homer off Jake Arrieta during a five-run first inning and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 Friday night.

Every Boston starter had at least one hit, and Hanley Ramirez, Mitch Moreland, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez also drove in a run each.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz (2-1) got the win with six innings of two-run ball, surrendering solo homers to Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. in the early innings before settling in. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Boston has won its last nine interleague games at Fenway Park.

Craig Kimbrel got his eighth save.

Arrieta (3-1) logged his shortest start since Aug. 28, 2014, lasting only 4 1/3 innings and giving up 10 hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

Arrieta also had a tough beginning against Cincinnati in his last start, and this is the first time in his career that he has allowed four first-inning earned runs in consecutive outings. Arrieta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his last start in Boston on June 30, 2014.

Ben Zobrist also drove in a run for Chicago, which is playing its third regular-season series at Fenway and first since 2014.

Bryant blasted his third homer of the season over the Green Monster in left field to put the Cubs ahead 1-0 in the first.

Boston teed off against Arrieta in the bottom half, forcing the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner to throw 42 pitches. Benintendi’s second homer of the season sailed into the Boston bullpen in right-center with one out to tie it, Mookie Betts doubled and Ramirez brought him in with his soft single to right. Moreland plated Ramirez on his ensuing double to right before Bradley and Vazquez added RBI singles.

Almora followed Bryant’s lead with a long shot in the third.

Chicago pulled within two when Almora scored on a wild pitch by Joe Kelly with two outs in the seventh. Zobrist’s single to center brought Anthony Rizzo home from second to make it 5-4.

Chicago threatened again in the eighth with runners on first and second and one out, but Fernando Abad came on and got both pinch-hitter Matt Szczur and Kyle Schwarber to strike out swinging.

Craig Kimbrel struck out Bryant and Anthony Rizzo to open the ninth before Zobrist doubled. Addison Russell then struck out to end the game, and Kimbrel locked up his eighth save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Pitching coach Chris Bosio was not with the team for this weekend’s series in Boston as he tends to a personal matter. Bullpen coach Lester Strode filled in for Bosio on Friday.

Red Sox: OF/INF Brock Holt (vertigo) began a five-game rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday night, getting four at-bats as the designated hitter. … LHP David Price (left elbow strain) is still on track to face live hitters Saturday for the first time since spring training.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP John Lackey (1-3, 4.88) makes his first start in Boston since being traded to St. Louis in July 2014. Lackey, who spent three-plus seasons with the Red Sox and won a World Series with the team in 2013, is 31-23 with a 4.45 ERA over 67 career starts at Fenway.

Red Sox: RHP Steven Wright (1-2, 8.66 ERA) faces the Cubs for the first time in his career as he looks to bounce back from a loss at Baltimore last Saturday. The knuckleballer is 3-0 with a 2.79 ERA in five career interleague appearances (four starts).

