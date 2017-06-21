Bergeron wins Selke, Burns claims Norris

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boston forward Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for the fourth time, and San Jose’s Brent Burns has won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman.

Bergeron joins Bob Gainey as the only players to win the Selke four times. Bergeron also claimed the trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

He has been nominated for the Selke six straight times, joining Detroit’s Pavel Datsyuk for the longest streak in the award’s history.

Burns is a first-time winner of the Norris. The heavily bearded big man with an aggressive offensive game scored 76 points to lead all defensemen.

Burns beat out Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson, who scored 71 points.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)