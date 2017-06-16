Betts homers in 8th inning, sends Red Sox past Astros 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, sending the Boston Red Sox over the Houston Astros 2-1 Friday night.

Betts hit his team-leading 12th homer, and third in three games. He led off with a drive into the Crawford Boxes in left field, connecting against Will Harris (2-2) into the Crawford Boxes in left field.

Brian McCann tied for Houston in the seventh, homering into the upper deck in right field off Drew Pomeranz.

Joe Kelly (3-0) got two outs for the win. He retired Norichika Aoki on a liner to third with runners on second and third to end the seventh.

Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect ninth for his 19th save.

Mitch Moreland gave Boston a 1-0 lead with a single in the third that drove in Betts.

Pomeranz allowed four hits and struck out four in 6 1/3 innings. He rebounded nicely after allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last start.

Mike Fiers allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts in seven innings. He set down his final 10 batters.

The right-hander continued his string of good outings, allowing two runs or less in each of his last four starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Hanley Ramirez was out of the lineup Friday with a muscle spasm in his neck. . Moreland is playing through a fractured big toe on his left foot. . RHP Carson Smith (Tommy John) will not make his scheduled rehab start Sunday due shoulder inflammation, manager John Farrell said.

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (right lat strain) and RHP Collin McHugh (right elbow) each threw bullpen sessions. … LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck discomfort) and RHP Lance McCullers (lower back discomfort) could begin playing catch soon, manager A.J. Hinch said. Hinch said he hopes to have them start a throwing program as early as this weekend. . OF Josh Reddick (concussion) resumed baseball activities Friday, Hinch said.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (3-8) makes his 15th start of the season Saturday looking to break a three-game losing streak and rebound after giving up 11 runs over his last two starts.

Astros: RHP David Paulino (0-0) will make his fourth start this season Saturday looking to bounce back after being tagged for five runs in four innings in his last outing.

