Bill Belichick starts ‘no days off’ chant at Patriots parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - At Tuesday’ Super Bowl celebration, Tom Brady was greeted like a king, Rob Gronkowski partied hard and fans took jabs at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, but Bill Belichick’s epic speech at Boston City Hall should not go forgotten.

The NFL mastermind took the microphone in front of thousands of fans, thanked the crowd, credited his players for their hard work and started a “no days off” chant.

In an attempt to excite the fans, Belichick repeated loudly, “No days off! No days off! No days off!”

After winning Sunday’s overtime thriller, one quote from Belichick made it clear that he really does not take a day off.

“As great as today is, in all honesty, we’re five weeks behind 30 teams in the league in preparing for the 2017 season,” Belichick said Monday.

With that said, it’s no surprise the longtime coach has won five rings with the Patriots.

Watch Belichick’s full speech below:

