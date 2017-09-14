Boston Antifa claims responsibility for ‘Racism is as American as baseball’ banner at Fenway

BOSTON (WHDH) — Fans at Wednesday night’s Red Sox game made a statement about racism when they unfurled a banner over the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

The banner read, “Racism is as American as baseball.” It was displayed toward the end of the top of the fourth inning.

People at the game said the banner was taken down and the people who displayed it were removed from the park. While Antifa Boston claimed responsibility for hanging the banner at Fenway, the Red Sox said the people escorted from the park “did not claim to be affiliated with any organized group when asked by our security team.”

Statement from Red Sox:

“During the 4th inning of tonight’s game, four fans unfurled a banner over the left field wall in violation of the club’s policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark. The individuals involved were escorted out of Fenway Park.”

