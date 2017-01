BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins paid their respects to two Falmouth High School students who were killed in a crash on the Cape.

Jerseys were hung before the start of Saturday’s game to honor Owen Higgins and James Lavin.

Higgins and Lavin both played on the Falmouth High hockey team.

The teens were laid to rest earlier this week.

