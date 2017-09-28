Boycotting the NFL? Consider donating tickets to military members, veterans

(WHDH) — In the wake of the national anthem protest controversy surrounding the NFL, angry fans are speaking out, saying they are boycotting professional football.

One Indianapolis Colts season ticket holder even went so far as to burn his tickets, posting video of the act to Facebook.



“I’ve loved the NFL, always have. I’ve always been a huge fan. Wish I could’ve played in the NFL if I’ve had the athletic ability. Instead, I went into the Marine Corp. I served my country. My grandfathers served our country, both of them served in WWII. There’s a lot of people that fought and died for that flag. And to disrespect it yesterday like you did, I’m done,” Rodney Heard says before dropping his booklets of season tickets in a fire pit.

He wasn’t the only fan who decided to burn NFL tickets and merchandise. Videos have emerged on YouTube and social media from irate fans, making their feelings known about the controversy.

But one group is happy to take those tickets off the hands of unhappy fans.

Vet Tix accepts donations of tickets to multiple kinds of events, providing those tickets to active duty service members, veterans and their families.

“The Vet Tix mission is to provide tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities aimed at improving mental welfare and enriching the lives of military service members and veterans,” the non-profit writes on their website.

To donate tickets or money to the cause, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)