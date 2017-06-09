Bradley rallies Red Sox to 5-3 win over Tigers

BOSTON (AP) - BOSTON (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth as Boston rallied for three runs in the inning and beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night.

Bradley drove a towering shot to right off reliever Alex Wilson (1-3), clearing Detroit’s bullpen and reaching the stands to break a 3-all tie with two outs in the eighth.

Mitch Moreland also scored on Bradley’s homer after driving in the tying run with a single to right after Xander Bogaerts’ leadoff single. Moreland led off the fourth with a homer for Boston, which rallied from a 3-0 deficit to open a five-game homestand.

Matt Barnes (4-2) pitched one inning of relief and got the win and Craig Kimbrel picked up his 18th save.

Wilson (1-3), who started the eighth with Detroit up 3-2, took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits. He also made an error on a wild pickoff attempt that put Bogaerts on second and in position to score easily on Moreland’s third hit of the game.

