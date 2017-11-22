Brady, Gronkowski listed on Pats injury report ahead of Sunday’s game with Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots have released the first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s tilt against division rival Miami, and some new faces have appeared.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were among 11 Patriots players who were listed on the Wednesday report. Brady (achilles) and Gronkowski (illness) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Center David Andrews, tackle Marcus Cannon, safety Patrick Chung, and wideout Chris Hogan were also unavailable at practice Wednesday.

Danny Amendola, Martellus Bennett, Malcom Brown, Eric Rowe, and Matthew Slater were listed as limited participants at practice.

The 8-2 Patriots host the 4-6 Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

