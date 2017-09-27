Brady wins AFC Offensive Player of Week honor for second week in a row

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - For the second week in a row, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

In his team’s come-from-behind 36-33 win over the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium last week, Brady threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with just 23 seconds left.

It’s the 29th time that Brady earned the award, extending the record he set last week, and the fourth time he’s won the award in back-to-back weeks.

The Patriots, now 2-1 on the season, host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

