Brockton bakery creates life-size Tom Brady cake

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A Brockton bakery is celebrating the Patriots Super Bowl LI win with something very sweet.

The bakers at Montilio’s were hard work over the past few days, making a life-sized cake of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The cake is 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds.

The cake will be on display at the bakery’s Braintree location this weekend. Fans will even be able to get a slice.

The bakery’s owner said his bakers put in 130 hours of labor over the last three days to finish the cake.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)