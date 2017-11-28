Bruins fans face off against Patrice Bergeron at Faneuil Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) — Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron was at Faneuil Hall Tuesday, where he took on Bruins fans in a facebook challenge.

Fans lined up to get a chance to face off against Bergeron at the event sponsored by Geico. Joining Bergeron at Faneuil Hall was Bruins mascot Blades.

Geico donates to Bergeron’s charity, Patrice’s Pals, for every faceoff he wins this season.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)