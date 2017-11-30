Bruins go holiday shopping for toys to give to hospitalized children

SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) — Members of the Boston Bruins were at the Walmart in Saugus Thursday, shopping for toys to gift to children who are unable to celebrate the holidays at home this year.

Players filled shopping carts with toys and other gifts that they will then deliver to more than 600 children at local hospital.

“It’s awesome to do something nice for the kids and be a moral support,” said forward David Pastrnak.

Players went with different strategies when it came to picking out the right toys. Pastrnak said he went with what he felt he would like as a child, while forward Patrice Bergeron said he bought toys that his own children like.

The toys were paid for by donations from the players, coaches and the Boston Bruins Foundation. The team will deliver the toys on Dec. 11.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)