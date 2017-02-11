BOSTON (AP) — The Bruins have honored the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots before Boston’s game Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Fourteen members of the NFL championship team walked onto center ice wearing Bruins jerseys with their names and numbers on the back.

Running back James White — who scored three touchdowns in New England’s 34-28 comeback win over Atlanta last Sunday, including the game winner in the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime — dropped the ceremonial first puck.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater and linemen Nate Solder and Sebastian Vollmer were a few of the notable players who participated.

There was a video package of highlights of the game played on the Jumbotron before they entered.

