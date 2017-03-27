BOSTON (AP) — The Bruins begin a crucial three-game homestand Tuesday against the Nashville Predators and they hope to have their No. 1 goaltender back in the net.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask missed the Bruins’ 2-1 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. Rask, who stayed in Boston over the weekend to receive treatment, returned to practice with the Bruins on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena.

Rask plans to be available when the Bruins face the Predators.

“Good day back on the ice. Feel good,” Rask said. “(We’ll) see what the decision is, but I felt good today. Get another morning skate (Tuesday) and go from there.”

