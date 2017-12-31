BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins helped ring in the New Year a little at Tufts Medical Center’s Floating Hospital for Children.

The special “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration brought smiles to children’s faces. The hockey hosts hoped to start off 2018 the right way for those children.

“Noon Year’s Eve” came complete with noise makers and ginger ale in champagne flutes.

The Bruins organized the event with the hospital. Bruins mascot, Blades, even made a special appearance.

Along with Blade, several Bruins players were accompanied by their wives or girlfriends, who visited children in the intensive care unit.

“Everyone here has been fantastic,” Patrick O’Malley, whose son Sean is in the ICU, said Sunday. “They make it so easy, and it’s a nice surprise too,” he continued.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)