Bruins players visit patients at Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Kids at Boston Children’s Hospital may have had to use The Force to figure out who was who when the Boston Bruins came today for their annual Halloween visit. That’s because the eight Bruins in attendance were dressed from head to toe as characters from Star Wars.

“When we get a chance to give back to whatever that is, right now the Children’s Hospital, you never say no,” says veteran center David Krejci.

The Bruins send a contingent of players every Halloween. In recent years, they’ve dressed up as the cast of Despicable Me and Frozen. The visit was a big treat for big-time B’s fans like 14 year-old Ryan Lalime, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“It’s pretty cool that they did that for us,” says Lalime. “They spent their own time for us.”

Ryan had knee replacement surgery just two days ago. His father, Michael, is thankful the Bruins stopped by.

“It was awesome that they came to visit,” he says. “You can see how it lit up the kids’ faces when they were here. The kids are just very excited to see them.”

As for their costumes, not every Bruins player is a Star Wars superfan. Krejci may be an NHL veteran but when it comes to Star Wars he seems like more of a rookie.

“Ryan Spooner is Princess…Layla?” he said before quickly being corrected that it’s Leia. Either way, “he looks pretty hilarious,” Krejci said.

Speaking of rookies, 19 year-old Charlie McAvoy has a confession to make.

“I might take some heat [but] I haven’t actually seen the movies,” the former Boston University star said. “[The community relations staff] did a really good job of getting us all dressed up in the costumes and really playing the part.”

Well, you don’t have to be able to tell C-3P0 from BB-8 to know Halloween with the Bruins was a hit for kids and players alike.

“It’s fun,” says McAvoy. “We enjoy it. It’s not time out of our day to come and do these things. These are the things away from hockey that really make us all happy. We can only hope that we try and make someone else’s day.”

