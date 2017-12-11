Bruins provide free Christmas trees to vets and service members

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH) — The Boston Bruins Foundation teamed up with Operation Service over the weekend to help veterans and service members get ready for the holidays.

Veterans and service members in the Leominster were given free Christmas trees over the weekend.

Also on hand was Bruins mascot Blades, who helped the veterans and service members tie the trees to their cars.

