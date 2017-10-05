Bruins to open season at home against Nashville Predators

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Bruins are back in action at TD Garden Thursday as they open the season against the Nashville Predators.

The Bruins have a chance to build on last season’s playoff berth by getting some talented young players into the lineup. However, they are not starting the season off at full strength.

Patrice Bergeron and David Backes will both not be playing Thursday. Bergeron is still suffering from a lower body injury and Backes has an illness. Torey Krug is also out with a fractured jaw but could play in Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

“Obviously, those are key players for us and we will miss them. But this will open an opportunity for other guys step in and hopefully we can play good,” said David Pastrnak.

The Predators are the defending Western Conference champions. They lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

