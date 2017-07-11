BU and BC hockey alumni to face off in ‘Comm Ave Charity Classic’

BOSTON (WHDH) — Alumni for the Boston University and Boston College hockey teams will be lacing up their skates Friday night for the third annual Comm Ave Charity Classic.

The game benefits both Compassionate Care ALS and the Travis Roy Foundation and honors Pete Frates and Travis Roy. Frates, known nationwide as the founder of the Ice Bucket Challenge, was a baseball player at BC before he was diagnosed with ALS. Travis Roy played for the BU hockey team until an injury cut short his career and left him paralyzed.

The Comm Ave Charity Classic was started by former Eagles Pat Mullane and Andrew Orpik as a way to give back.

“It’s a byproduct of the people in Boston and who they are,” said Mullane. “And it’s a very loyal community, especially when it comes to two of their own in Travis and Pete.”

The rosters for both teams feature Eagles and Terriers from the past 10 to 15 seasons. Many have gone on to play in the NHL, including Eagles players Cory Schneider, Brian Boyle and Brooks Orpik and Terriers players Charlie McAvoy, Jack Eichel and Charlie Coyle.

“Their time is valuable but for them to come back to play for two warriors like Pete and Travis is something special to see,” said Frates’ brother, Andrew Frates.

Former BU defenseman Dan Ronan, who was Roy’s freshman roommate, said his former teammate is devoted to raising awareness for spinal research and his outlook has never wavered. More than 20 years after Roy’s accident, Ronan said he is amazed that people in their early 20s are now helping out.

