Bulls’ Rajon Rondo out against Celtics with thumb injury

CHICAGO (WHDH) - The Chicago Bulls have announced an injury to starting point guard Rajon Rondo that could have a significant impact on the team’s playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

In a release, the team announced that Rondo is out “indefinitely” with a fractured right thumb.

Rondo reportedly injured his hand in Game 2 of the first-round series in Boston, a game the Bulls won, 111-97. A subsequent x-ray confirmed a broken thumb.

The team says he will not need surgery but is out indefinitely.

Rondo, the former Celtics point guard, has been a significant factor in the team’s 2-0 series lead. In Game 2’s win, Rondo 11 points, 9 rebounds and 14 assists. In the team’s first contest, Rondo had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists the Bulls won, 106-102.

The series shifts to Chicago for a must-win Game 3 for the Celtics, the top seed in the East.

