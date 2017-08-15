Canadian family surprises son with visit to Pats training camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Canadian family on vacation took a special detour on their long journey to surprise their Patriots fan son with a visit to Gillette Stadium.

Cameron Gillis, 11, was on a trip to Boston with his family, making the 13-hour drive all the way from Ontario. The family vacation happened to coincide with Patriots training camp, so Cameron’s parents decided to take a detour and surprise him with a trip to Gillette in Foxborough.

“We were just trying to surprise him because it’s something that he really wanted to see,” said Cameron’s father, Aaron Gillis. “He knew we were going on a family trip and he didn’t ask for anything special, so it made us want to do something special for him.”

Cameron was under the impression they were heading to breakfast when his father told him to look to his right. Cameron saw Gillette Stadium and was so happy, he started to cry.

Cameron says he has been a Patriots fan since “forever” and his favorite players are Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

“They are my heroes, so it was amazing to just see them in person,” said Cameron. He said he hopes his next trip to Gillette will be for a game.

