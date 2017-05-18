Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas earns All-NBA honors

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has earned All-NBA honors after being named to the second team.

Thomas, 28, had his best professional season in 2016-17, averaging 28.9 points per game while leading the Celtics to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Thomas also averaged nearly 6 assists per game.

In the postseason, Thomas averaged 24.8 points per game while helping the Celtics push past the Bulls and the Wizards. In Game 2 against Washington, Thomas scored an incredible 53 points in the team’s double-overtime victory.

"It's a blessing," Isaiah Thomas says of being named to All-NBA Second Team. "It's not just something for me. It's something for this team." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 18, 2017

Cleveland’s LeBron James has been named to the All-NBA first team for a record-tying 11th time, and Houston’s James Harden is the lone player to be a unanimous first-team selection this season.

Joining Harden and James on the first team were Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis. James and Westbrook each got 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes.

Harden made the first team for the third time. Westbrook, Leonard and Davis are now two-time first-teamers.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were second-team choices, joined by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas.

The third All-NBA team includes Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Washington’s John Wall and the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

