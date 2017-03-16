BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown found out the hard way it can be tough to be a rookie in the NBA.

The Celtics’ first-year phenom posted a photo to his Instagram account of a prank pulled on him by his Boston teammates shortly after the team’s 117-104 victory over the Timberwolves.

Brown had gone to his car only to find it was completely filled with popcorn.

Good one ! I was gone watch a movie tonight anyway .. who need some 🍿 Tonight ? I gotchu A post shared by Jaylen Brown (@fchwpo) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

“Good one!” Brown wrote on Instagram. “I was gone watch a movie tonight anyway.”

The post had received more than 18,000 Likes as of Thursday afternoon.

Brown was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 forward from Cal is averaging 6.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game on roughly 16 minutes of playing time.

