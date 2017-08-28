Celtics rookie joins patients for ‘Day of Joy’ at Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) — Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum visited Boston Children’s Hospital Monday to honor the young patients as super heroes.

Tatum’s visit was part of the Joy in Childhood’s “Day of Joy.” As part of the celebration, Tatum decorated donuts with the patients and handed out brightly-colored super hero gowns to everyone. Joy in Childhood said the gowns are inspired by the children’s courage and bravery.

Tatum himself wore a bright green cape and mask and taught the children how to pose like super heroes.

