Celtics thank school that gave back through ‘Give and Go’ program

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — The Boston Celtics threw a pep rally Monday for students in Somerville to thank them for all the money they raised for a good cause.

7’s Christa Delcamp led the pep rally with forward Kelly Olynyk and Celtics mascot Lucky the Leprechaun at the Winter Hill School. The students took part in the “Give and Go” program, earning points for setting and meeting fitness goals. The points then turned into donations for the National Autism Foundation.

The Winter Hill School was supposed to earn 7,000 points but ended up earning nearly 28,000 in just 10 days.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)