BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics victory over the Golden State Warriors Thursday night marked the third time since 1985 that Boston has won 14 games in a row.

Both previous teams made it to the postseason and the 1985-86 team won the championship.

With history like that, fans are excited.

“We are here to stay, were going to win this,” one fan boosted.

“We’re playing good man and they are moving the ball around and they are sticking to the system, Kyrie is playing defense its good stuff,” said another fan after the game.

The Celtics will head to Atlanta to take on the Hawks Saturday night.

