Chris Hogan signs autographs for Patriots fans at Macy’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots fans made their way to Downtown Crossing in Boston Friday to meet Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan.

The first 250 fans through the door at Macy’s bought licensed Patriots gear and had the chance to get Hogan’s autograph. This is his second event signing autographs for the fans since the Patriots won the Super Bowl on Sunday and Hogan said it never gets old for him.

“Just giving back to all these fans, they’re so supportive throughout the entire year and you don’t really get a chance to do this kind of stuff since training camp,” said Hogan. “So it’s fun to come out and just be with the people before we go on a little bit of a break after the season.”

Six of Hogan’s teammates have said that they will not go with the team to the White House with Donald Trump as president. Hogan said that going is a personal decision and he thinks he will go.

“I probably will. I’ve never been to the White House, so it will be cool to see,” said Hogan.

