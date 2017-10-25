BOSTON (WHDH) - A big change could be coming to Fenway Park after the city of Boston approved a major addition to Fenway Park with plans for a true dugout-style seating. The seating style can be seen at other ballparks, but it would be a welcome first for the Red Sox.

The newly released plans call for recessed area that can fit up to 25 people on the first base side, along with a few extra seats added on the third base side. Fans would be able to stand and mingle, but some say it’s not for them. Some fans, however, said that hardly matters.

Major League Baseball must approve the plans before any changes are made because the seats cut into a little part of foul territory.

